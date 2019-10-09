A "Mom Camp" will be held 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, at the Fossil and Prairie Park Preserve, hosted by Floyd County Conservation.
Naturalist Heidi Reams will lead the class which includes lessons about animals, animal tracks, and plants.
The event includes a personalized nature bag, guide book, campfire snack, and use of kayak or canoe. Attendees should dress appropriately for the weather.
Cost for the camp is a 5-pound bag (or larger) of mixed bird seed. Child care is available for those who pre-register.
Call 641-756-3490 or visit the Floyd County Conservation Facebook page for signup information.
Fossil and Prairie Park Preserve is located at 1227 215th St., Rockford.
