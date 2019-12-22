Fischer, 50 years
Fischer, 50 years

Fischer Anniv 12-22.jpg

Donald Fischer and Marilyn Hughes Fischer, of Winston, MO, were married December 27, 1969, in Meservey, Iowa, at Salem United Methodist Church. The couple will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary. No gifts please. Card and wishes may be sent to them at 27443 State Hwy Y, Winston, MO 64689.

The couple’s children and their spouses are: Doug (Shelly) of Dike, IA; Matt (Andrea) of St. Joseph, MO; Michael (Megan) of Friendswood, TX. They have eight grandchildren: Cynthia, Lindsey, Bret, Ella, Kate, Vivian, Zachary and Evelyn.

They are enjoying their retirement by spending time with family, traveling and running their cattle operation. Don & Marilyn celebrated with their family by taking a Caribbean Cruise this past summer.

