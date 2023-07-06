Schoenfeldt joined First Security 9 years ago in a behind-the-scenes role within the Loan Operations department. Over the years, she served in several capacities, becoming more and more specialized. Since her start at the bank, she has been promoted twice. She was promoted to Loan Operations Specialist in 2019, and then in 2020, she was promoted to Retail Lending Specialist. As Retail Lending Specialist, she both served as a Consumer Lender and provided support to the Real Estate Lenders and Advisors. Now as a Retail Lender, she will add decision-making regarding mortgage loan applications to her list of responsibilities.