First Citizens Bank celebrates Katie Schulz

First Citizens Bank is pleased to announce a recent promotion in the Lending Department: Katie Schulz to AVP Lending Relationship Officer.
Katie has been promoted to AVP, Lending Relationship Officer in the Lending Department at our Mason City West location. She graduated from Augustana University (formerly known as Augustana College) with a double major in communication studies and business administration. Katie started her career with First Citizens in February 2018. She graduated from both the commercial and ag lending school through the Iowa Bankers Association (IBA). Katie and her husband, Dustin, live in Clear Lake with their 3 children—Kinnick, Carver, and Luka. Congratulations, Katie!
