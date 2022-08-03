 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
First Annual Mason City Pride Rainbow Fun Run in Mason City Saturday

Jade Sullivan picking up one of the pride related flags during the MC Pride Reunion on Saturday at East Park.

 Abby Koch

Show your support for Mason City LGBTQ Pride by joining the Rainbow Fun Run/Walk. This out and back 5k starts downtown at the Mason City Farmers Market and runs along the Winnebago River. Make sure to wear your very best rainbow colors. Water will be provided. Check-in begins at 9 a.m. Race to start at 9:30 a.m. Free to join, but registration is encouraged.

Rae Burnette is a GA and Crime & Courts Reporter at the Globe Gazette. You can reach her by phone at 641.421.0523 or at Rae.Burnette@GlobeGazette.com

