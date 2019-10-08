HOME FIRES

• U.S. fire departments respond to an average of one home fire every 86 seconds.

• Between 2011 and 2015, U.S. fire departments responded to an average of 358,500 home structure fires per year. These fires caused 12,300 civilian injuries, 2,510 civilian deaths, and $6.7 billion in direct damage.

• On average, seven people per day die in U.S. home fires.

• Cooking is the leading cause of home fires and home-fire injuries.

• For decades, smoking has been the leading cause of home-fire deaths.

• Heating equipment was involved in one in every five home-fire deaths.

ESCAPE PLANNING

• According to an NFPA survey, only one in every three American households has actually developed and practiced a home fire-escape plan.

o While 71 percent of Americans have an escape plan in case of a fire, only 47 percent of them have practiced it.

o One-third of American households who made an estimate thought they would have at least six minutes before a fire in their home became threatening. The time available is often less. And only eight percent said their first thought upon hearing a smoke alarm would be to get out.

SMOKE ALARM

• Smoke alarms provide an early warning of a fire, giving people additional time to escape.

• Working smoke alarms cut the risk of dying in a reported home fire in half.

• Three in every five home-fire deaths result from fires in homes with no smoke alarms (38 percent) or no working smoke alarms (21 percent).

• When smoke alarms fail to operate, it is usually because batteries are missing, disconnected, or dead. Dead batteries caused one-quarter (24 percent) of the smoke alarm failures.

• Interconnected smoke alarms throughout the home increase safety. When one sounds, they all sound. It is especially important to have interconnected alarms if you sleep with the door closed.

COOKING

• Between 2011 and 2015, U.S. fire departments responded to a per year average of 170,200 home structure fires that involved cooking equipment. These fires caused a per year average of 510 civilian deaths, 5470 civilian injuries, and $1.2 billion in direct property damage.

• From 2011 to 2015, U.S. fire departments responded to an average of 466 home cooking fires per day.

• Cooking is tied for the second leading cause of home fire deaths.

• Unattended cooking is the leading factor contributing to these fires. Frying poses the greatest risk of fire.

• Ranges, or cooktops, accounted for the majority (62 percent) of home cooking-fire incidents. Ovens accounted for 13 percent.

• More than half of all cooking-fire injuries occurred when people tried to fight the fire themselves.

• Thanksgiving is the peak day for home cooking fires, followed by the day before Thanksgiving, Christmas Day, Easter, and Christmas.

HEATING

• From 2009 to 2013, U.S. fire departments responded to 56,000 home structure fires that involved heating equipment. These fires caused 470 civilian fire deaths, 1,490 civilian injuries, and $1 billion in direct property damage.

• The leading factor contributing to home-heating fires (30 percent) was a failure to clean. This usually involved creosote buildup- in chimneys.

• Most home-heating fire deaths (84 percent) involved stationary or portable space heaters.

• Nearly half (49 percent) of all home-heating fires occurred in December, January, and February.

HOME FIRE SPRINKLERS

• Fire sprinklers reduce the risk of dying in a home fire by 80 percent and reduce the risk of property loss by 70 percent.

• Fire sprinkler installation in new homes is cost effective, averaging 1-2 percent of a home’s total construction cost.

• Only the sprinkler closest to the fire activates, preventing the spread of deadly toxic smoke and fire.

• Home fire sprinklers protect lives by keeping fires small. Sprinklers can reduce the heat, flames, and smoke produced in a fire, allowing people more time to escape.

• Home fire sprinklers activate on an individual basis. Only the sprinkler closest to the fire will activate, spraying water on the fire and not the rest of the home.

• A home fire sprinkler can control or put out a fire with a fraction of the water that would be used by fire department hoses.

• Accidental sprinkler discharges are rare.

• Home fire sprinklers can be installed in new or existing homes. If you are remodeling or building your home, install home fire sprinklers.

• Home fire sprinklers work along with smoke alarms to save lives.

