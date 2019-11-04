CLEAR LAKE ― Firefighters are responding to a massive fire at B-20 Auto near Clear Lake Monday afternoon.

Cerro Gordo County Deputy John Crom confirmed it's the same shed that was on fire in 2016, almost three years to the date. The previous fire occurred November 9, 2016, when a vehicle on fire inside set the building ablaze.

No injuries have occurred.

Smoke could be seen from Interstate-35 as firefighters continued to battle the blaze.

More details will be provided as this story develops.

+8 Photos and video: Fire at B-20 Auto

