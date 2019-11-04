CLEAR LAKE ― Firefighters are responding to a massive fire at B-20 Auto near Clear Lake Monday afternoon.
Cerro Gordo County Deputy John Crom confirmed it's the same shed that was on fire in 2016, almost three years to the date. The previous fire occurred November 9, 2016, when a vehicle on fire inside set the building ablaze.
No injuries have occurred.
Smoke could be seen from Interstate-35 as firefighters continued to battle the blaze.
More details will be provided as this story develops.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.