CEDAR RAPIDS – Iowa 1st District Democrat Rep. Abby Finkenauer will support both articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump when the United States House votes to send articles of impeachment to the Senate.
A House vote is planned Wednesday on the articles formally accusing Trump of abusing his power as president in dealing with Ukraine to help himself politically and then obstructing Congress by blocking the later investigation.
“I will be supporting both articles of impeachment and honor my duty to defend our constitution and democracy from abuse of power at the highest level,” Finkenauer said in a statement release today.
The decision was not political, according to Finkenauer, who is seeking re-election in 2020.
Republicans, however, saw it differently. Instead of listening to her northeast Iowa district that supported Trump in 2016, Finkenauer “decided to blindly follow Nancy Pelosi off the cliff by supporting this bogus impeachment sham,” Republican National Committee spokeswoman Preya Samsundar said, “It’s clear that Abby Finkenauer has decided to ignore them and put party over country.”
Here’s Finkenauer’s complete statement:
“On January 3rd of this year, I had the distinct honor and privilege to raise my right hand on behalf of my neighbors across Iowa’s First Congressional District and swear I would support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic, that I would bear true faith and allegiance to the same.
“I think of that oath, and my constituents who I’m grateful to serve, every day. Tomorrow, after reviewing months of testimony from national security experts, our intelligence community, and the words and actions of the President of the United States, I will continue to uphold that oath. I will be supporting both articles of impeachment and honor my duty to defend our constitution and democracy from abuse of power at the highest level.
“This decision is not, and was never about politics, and this shouldn’t be about political parties or elections. It’s about facts, dignity in public service, and honoring those who fought and continue to fight to protect our sacred democracy. I’ll continue to do my job with the same values and respect I grew up with here in Iowa. It will soon be up to our US Senators if they choose to do the same.”
Although Democrats had hoped the vote would have bipartisan support, it appears to be on track toward a decidedly partisan roll call. No Republicans have broken with the president, and only a couple of Democrats – including one who plans to switch to the GOP – have said they will not vote to approve the charges against Trump.
Voters are not surprised by the partisan nature of the upcoming vote. A Rasmussen Report poll Tuesday found that most voters see little chance that Republicans will jump on the Democrats’ impeachment bandwagon. Democrats think that’s because of GOP party loyalty, Republicans, on the other hand, believe the impeachment is driven not by broken laws but by President Trump’s defeat of Hillary Clinton in 2016.
Several polls have shown that few voters have changed their minds after weeks of investigation and congressional hearings. A CNN poll released Tuesday found that 45 percent of Americans supported impeachment, a 5-point drop from mid-November. Support even fell among Democrats.
Opposition to impeachment increased to 47 percent.
Although Finkenauer said her vote was not politically motivated, it may have political consequences.
Finkenauer, just 29 in 2018 when she challenged incumbent Republican Rep. Rod Blum, and Cindy Axne in Iowa’s 3rd District, were the first Iowa women elected to the U.S. House.
Democrats who flipped district represented by Republicans, especially those in Obama-Trump districts like the 1st, are seen as vulnerable in 2020.
“Finkenauer has sealed her fate as a one-term congresswoman” because she “chose Nancy Pelosi and the House Democrats’ unhinged caucus over her constituents,” Samsundar said.
Republican Party of Iowa Chairman Jeff Kaufmann said Finkenauer “will be voting to overturn the results of the 2016 election and erase the votes of thousands of Iowans.”
