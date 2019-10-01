Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer’s (D-IA-01) office will hold mobile office hours from 12-1 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 8, at the Osage Public Library.

Through this program, her staff will regularly be available at different locations throughout the district to better serve her constituents.

Staff will be able to assist with a range of issues dealing with any federal agency, including the Internal Revenue Service, Department of Veterans Affairs, Social Security, Medicare, disaster recovery and others.

If you think you may need help fixing a problem with the federal government, just stop by.

Congresswoman Finkenauer will not be at the mobile office.

