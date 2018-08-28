FOREST CITY | The project partners for the Forest City Fine Arts Center, the City of Forest City, Forest City Community Schools and Waldorf University, recently announced the finalization of the name as Boman Fine Arts Center.

Lifelong Forest City resident, Mary Jo Boman is the daughter of John K. and Luise V. Hanson. The Hanson family is known for their entrepreneurial spirit that built Winnebago Industries, a strong community commitment and passion for the arts.

The Hanson Family Foundation has donated significantly to provide quality of life assets that improve the quality of life for Forest City and north central Iowa through community partnerships.

Scheduled to open in October of 2018, the state-of-the-art facility being constructed along the city’s entertainment/recreational corridor.

