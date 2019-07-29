After Mason City leaders inked an agreement with Gatehouse Capital to develop a hotel and conference center near Music Man Square, we were inundated with questions about the deal.

Was this a good deal for Mason City? If the deal were to fall apart, would taxpayers be held liable? Had the city done its due diligence on the Dallas-based developer?

Reporter Jared McNett and Editor Jaci Smith spent several weeks examining the financing, talking to cities where Gatehouse had done or was attempting a project, and going over the deal with development experts, among others.

The result was more than 150 inches that provided readers a thorough examination on a project that will impact Mason City's economy for years to come.

You won't get that kind of timely, in-depth work anywhere else in North Iowa.

Become part of our community today and join our ongoing conversation.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments