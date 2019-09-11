Mid States Horse Shows' final Mason City show of the season is underway, wrapping up Sunday, Sept. 15, at the North Iowa Events Center.
Throughout each day, talented horse and rider Hunter-Jumper teams will perform a series judged events which consist of precision jump courses, designed for judges to score the horse’s performance based on its behavior, movement, and execution of commands.
The North Iowa Events Center is located at 3700 Fourth St. SW, Mason City.
