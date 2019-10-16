Clear Lake Farmers Market drawing weblogo

Chalk art drawn by Clear Lake Farmers Market visitor Michelle Hartman and her daughter.

Clear Lake Farmers Market will wrap up its 2019 season 9 a.m.-noon Saturday in the Surf Ballroom parking lot, located at 460 N Shore Drive, Clear Lake.

The market hosts a large number of area vendors. Shoppers can purchase fruits, vegetables, eggs, beef, baked goods, desserts, homemade soaps and candles, Iowa-cultivated maple syrup, art, textiles, and jewelry. There is also a weekly Kid’s Activity Table.

All vendors accept cash, but some accept cards, WIC, and senior FMNP, as well. 

Lisa Grouette is a Photographer/Breaking News Reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach her at 641-421-0525.

