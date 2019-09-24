On Thursday, Sept. 26, the Mitchell County Learning Connection – Osage is sponsoring the Fifth Annual Early Childhood Family Night Out in Osage.
All families in the community with young children not yet in kindergarten are welcome to attend.
Along with the Learning Connection, several area organizations will be on hand to provide families with young children fun games and activities to do together. A free supper will also be provided for all who attend.
This event is intended to bring awareness of activities and services available in the community for families with young children.
The Learning Connection Program currently offers free weekly classes that provide early learning opportunities for children and parent support and education for parents. This year the classes meet on Monday evenings from 5:45 to 7:15 p.m. at Lincoln Elementary and will begin on Monday, Sept. 30. No Pre-registration is required.
Funding for the Mitchell County Learning Connection in Osage and St. Ansgar is made possible through grants from FMC Early Childhood Iowa and ICAPP.
For more information, contact Sue Loken, the program coordinator, at 641-390-1890.
