Mossycup Farms and Healthy Harvest of North Iowa will co-host a North Iowa Local Food Coalition Field Day, 3-5:30 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 17, at Mossycup Farms in Clear Lake.

The event will feature farm tours, information about farming and processing local foods, heavy appetizers by Cafe Mir, beverages by Simply Nourished, kids' activities, and treats to feed and interact with the free-range chickens, ducks, turkeys, and geese which live on the property.

Guests are asked not to bring pets or other animals.

The farm is located at 20573 Finch Ave., Clear Lake. Visit the Mossycup Farms Facebook page for additional details. 

