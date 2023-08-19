I continue to value and praise the teachers who provided the quality education I received in Mason City public schools and the Mason City Library that offered a safe and quiet space where I spend hours studying and reading for pleasure. I developed a now insatiable habit during those formative days – reading. There were no boundaries about what I could and could not read so I read everything that interested me and learned how important words were and are.

It was with great disappointment and sadness to learn that August 11, 2023, Mason City Public School libraries capitulated to an Iowa law, without a fight, that unilaterally utilizes AI software to yank 19 books, many of them classics, from their shelves, denying students the right to choose what to read. Pulling An American Tragedy by Theodore Dreiser in 1925 – part of my high school English class exploring the tragic consequences of moral weakness and lack of self-discipline – follows in step with Nazi Germany’s action to burn this book in 1933 because it dealt with “low love affairs”. Yet the Time Magazine in 2005 listed An American Tragedy as one of the top 100 English language novels written since 1923. I never thought an equivalent action could be taken by Mason City Public Schools.

The other 18 books pulled also shortchange students from being exposed to America’s rich and diverse cultures, ideas, real-world situations, and consequences – and good writing. Let me suggest that parents, legal guardians, teachers, and others such as religious or scout leaders shape the values and principles that guide young adults’ choices and help them make sense of what they hear and read. Limiting exposure to books can be harmful and may create more intense interest in such books. Among the 18 are many I’ve read – and yes, there are some explicit sexual or violent scenes; however, they are classics and offer lessons by respected authors about how to write. For example:

• The Handmaid’s Tale by acclaimed Margaret Atwood describes a future society harmful to women and their rights; receiving many awards including the Booker Prize.

• Beloved by Toni Morrison won a Pulitzer prize in 1988 and was ranked by the New York Times as the “best of American fiction from 1981 – 2006, exploring relationships among mothers and daughters and the effects of slavery on men and women and families.

• The Kite Runner by Khaled Hosseini, who immigrated with his family from Afghanistan to the U.S., writes about father and son relationships, friendship, guilt, and atonement or redemption; it won the South African Boeke Prize in 2004, was voted Reading Group Book of the Year in 2006 and 2007, and a New York Times bestseller 2005 – 2007.

• The Color Purple by Alice Walker won the 1983 Pulitzer Prize for Fiction and the National Book Award for Fiction and in 2003 was listed by the BBC as one of the United Kingdom’s best loved novels; it is about family, violence, friendship, and love, suffering and forgiveness.

• I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings by Maya Angelou is autobiographical, about how overcoming racism and childhood trauma to confidently respond to prejudice, and was placed on the Time Magazine list of best and most influential books written in English since 1923; Maya Angelou went on to be awarded the Pulitzer prize, America’s National Medal of Arts in 2000, and the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2001.

The other 18 books also reflect various recognitions and deal with important subjects ranging friendship, sexuality, gossip, and bullying, to child abuse, poverty, and wellness. These are not subjects to be ignored while growing up, but to understand and discuss. They affect how we treat each other and want to be treated. I treasure the education I received in Mason City, and I hope that the Mason City Public Schools, parents, teachers, and importantly, students will not rely on culture wars and AI software to make crucial decisions about what is important to teach and to learn.