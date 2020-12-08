Fewer kids in Iowa got routine vaccines

Routine immunizations among school-aged children in Iowa are down more than 20 percent this year, according to a new report.

Vaccines against measles, whooping cough and polio have declined over the past year across the state as a result of the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic, which has disrupted back-to-school and other everyday occurrences for many families, according to new data from Wellmark Blue Cross Blue Shield.

Officials with the insurance company and other public health experts expressed worry over the trend, saying a continued delay in vaccines could lead to outbreaks of preventable diseases.

“Although we don’t want to cause alarm, we do want to be mindful on what a drop in vaccination levels could mean. If we dip below the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) bench marks for immunity, we could wind up with

an epidemic of vaccine-preventable diseases,” Dr. Tim Gutshall, Wellmark’s chief medical officer, said in a statement to The Gazette.

“The good news is the trend can be reversed if parents and guardians ensure these vital immunizations are up to date,” he added.