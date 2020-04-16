Feeling Financially Stressed – We Want to Help!

The COVID-19 situation has increased the level of anxiety in all of our lives. We are all doing what we believe is best to help prevent the spread of this virus. Through this health concern, CLB&T will remain steadfast in its support of our customers and the communities we serve.

We understand you may be concerned about the recent developments with this virus and financial stress it has thrust upon us all. We want to help. If your financial situation or outlook is uncertain or you are concerned about your loan payments, please call us! We are here for you through the good times and the low points, and we are certainly here for you now.

As an organization built on the values of supporting its communities, customers, and employees, we are here to help lessen the burden of your financial stress. Please call your account officer or the bank today to discuss options that may be available to you!

We are in this together and we appreciate your continued trust.

