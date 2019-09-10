The Iowa Department of Transportation recently announced the state has received a federal Competitive Highway Bridge Program (CHBP) grant totaling $33.4 million.

The grant to Iowa was the largest award made to any state and will improve 77 bridges across the state – four state bridges, 68 county bridges in 45 counties and five city bridges in four cities.

North Iowa projects include Dale Avenue in Howard County, Balsam Avenue in Mitchell County and 390th Street in Worth County.

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments