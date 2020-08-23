What's the deal with the Rockwell phone booth?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

See the phone booth.

It is dusty and rusted in parts of the interior but still sturdy outside. Its glass panes from Hordis Brothers have survived many a North Iowa winter. The same can't be said for many of the 12 buttons on the GTE Automatic Electric model that are needed to make it sing. A majority of those poor metallic souls are stuck in place. They betray their age, even if the still-fluid coin release lever doesn't. A simple downward press on it and gravity does the rest.

Not that that mechanism would be of much use these days, anyway.

The last-standing outdoor phone booth in Rockwell, kitty-corner to the massive storage units of Five Star Cooperative on East Main Street, hasn't been functional for quite sometime. Even if someone had the 40 cents required to make a call at the communication outpost they wouldn't be able to. It has left the active world for the realms of antiquity.