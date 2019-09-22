A small "shrine" to the late Sharon Buffington is one of the highlights of Beryl Buffington's miniature collection. An old black and white photograph of the couple leaning against their first car is tacked to the wall a tiny tool shop. Just out of frame, a replica of the pictured, yellow Chevy sits on display.
As Woden resident Beryl Buffington moves through his late 70s, that's as apt a descriptor as any other for his life at present.
In a house that he built himself, Beryl bakes (kringle bread is a specialty), makes miniatures from scratch, restores cuckoo clocks (he calls them his friends) and types up poetry that's secured in a colorful binder on his kitchen table.
And these days, in each of those things, Beryl's wife Sharon looms large.
He continues to fondly talk about her more than a year after her death. A pair of the poems in his ever-expanding collection are about Sharon. One was read at her funeral. Another sees Beryl jealous of no less than Jesus for getting to be with Sharon for eternity.
Beryl still keeps his wife's University of Northern Iowa mug near the coffeemaker. His wedding ring maintains a symbiosis with his left hand. Out in the backyard, there are two lawn chairs left facing a field. One day his traveling companion, fishing buddy and best friend was there, and then she wasn't.
Shrines and ships
Downstairs, in the basement of Beryl's house, is where the main attraction is.
At night time, he’ll occasionally come down and turn off all the lights to watch raised trains snake around much of the room. A miniature parachutist dances overhead. Ship replicas, model warplanes and mock wooden rifles festoon the walls.
There in the lab, where Beryl spends so much of his time, is an ode to his wife. A cornerstone of sorts. It prominently features a yellow 1951 Chevy similar to what they used to drive and a photo of Beryl with his arm around Sharon in front of their ride.
While it's a monument that he's most likely to make a beeline toward, it's not the only one in his collection.
Beryl's been at this too long.
An old ship facsimile named the "U.S.S. Buffington" that took him 50 years to finish is one he talks about with a mix of reverence and relief.
"It felt good to get that one done," he joked.
Beryl didn’t build many, if any, models as a kid for a simple reason: "We were just dirt poor."
So what projects he had at the time took him longer because he'd have to source everything himself and make miniatures from scratch. Thus the amount of time that lapsed to formally christen the U.S.S. Buffington.
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
One of Beryl's earliest miniatures was a tractor, and one of his most-prized tractors is a replica of his son’s farm equipment.
He has an abiding respect, too, for the people he's procured his materials from.
On one shelf rests a memorial miniature for a Leo Price. When a sale was held at Leo's estate, Beryl came out with new supplies he could shape in his workshop.
Getting the job done
Even in Beryl's workshop, there's a familial touch. He keeps up photos of his great-grandchildren along with a sign that reminds him, "Love what you do and do what you love."
Love keeps Beryl going. Love for Sharon. Love for his family members that are still here, including his 87-year-old brother and his brother's new wife, for whom Beryl built a grand piano miniature.
His love for craft has made sure Beryl hasn't slowed.
He’s got several projects in the works right now. One of them is a replica of the pickup truck he learned to drive in. It’s a 1940 red Ford with a motor that utilizes a discarded Bic pen. At this point in the process, he knows where all of the relevant parts are.
"I’ve got just about everything memorized," Buffington said.
But that doesn't mean it gets any easier.
When Beryl takes a peek at his checklist, written on a small yellow legal pad, he recognizes how he's up against it.
"There's no end to it," he said.
His little slices of levity come from finishing a job or finding the perfect plastic for a piece. He's a tad mischievous, so some joy comes from playfully scaring people. There's a baseball action figure at one corner of the organized sprawl that ensures a jolt for anyone pressing the black button.
"(You) don't have to be nuts to do this stuff, but it helps," he realized.
What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:
A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.