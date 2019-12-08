I’ve been watching a lot of Hallmark Christmas movies lately. There…now it’s out in the open. I don’t care that every movie has basically the same plot and is more predictable than the sun coming up every morning. These movies are comfort food for the soul, and I have them playing in the background of my life most all of December.
One that I just caught again was “The Christmas List.” The main character makes a “bucket list” of what she wants to experience during Christmas. The list includes things like making a gingerbread house, going on a sleigh ride, and decorating a Christmas tree. Of course, there are other items on the list, but I don’t want to spoil the movie for you. Even if you never watch this, I’m sure you could guess what happens. Her list is fulfilled, in one way or another.
What’s on your Christmas bucket list? If you stop to think about it, you might like some of the same items on your list from year to year. For example, it’s not the Christmas season until I’ve had my Peppermint Mocha from at least one of the local coffee shops. I like the drink and I like the memory of having one of my first ones in a mall parking lot right outside a McDonald’s on Black Friday with my younger son, Noah.
It was probably around a decade ago when he and I got up in the wee hours of the morning to experience the shopping frenzy of Black Friday. After a short time, we discovered that we needed sustenance and got in line at the McDonald’s drive through. The line was long and we were exhausted, and I took little catnaps while waiting our turn. (Yes, I was the driver, and yes, I was THAT tired.)
When we finally got our food and that cup of deliciousness, we decided to sit in the car and enjoy a breakfast together before hitting some other stores. That small price of a drive-through meal and mocha was nothing in comparison to the time spent with my little boy. Every Christmas season since then, I think back to that moment when I have my annual Christmas coffee drink. That’s one item that will always be on my Christmas bucket list.
Another essential item on the list includes just passing by a kid on Santa’s lap at a fancy Christmas village in a mall. It could be any kid, because I only see my older son when he was four years old, having a heart-to-heart with the best mall Santa Claus I’ve seen to this day. He didn’t ask Santa for the usual “action figerrs,” but instead, he asked that a bully in school would be nicer to him. I’ll never forget that moment of my Nic talking to St. Nick, and what a serious conversation they were having. Sometimes all it takes to feel better about a problem is talking it out with a trusted friend.
Of course, it’s a necessity for me to have snow on Christmas. It’s even better if I get to have a Christmas Eve walk, like I did a different lifetime ago before kids. My husband, parents, sister and brother-in-law and I walked around my hometown on a magical Christmas Eve one year after going to church. The snow was glistening in the moonlight, and a snow fog was in the air, hanging just perfectly. We walked partway on the “swinging bridge” and in our Central Park where nature had decorated all of its trees. We seemingly had the winter wonderland to ourselves as we saw no other people out walking on that spectacular evening. Snow…check. Family…check. Time standing still…check.
My list also contains other items, but looking back at these three tell me something I already knew…and you probably did, too. A Peppermint Mocha, a trip to a mall to see kids talking to Santa, and Christmas snow (with or without a walk)…all of these are tiny things that cost little or nothing. The memories that they invoke, however, are priceless, and will be on my Christmas Bucket List for years to come.
