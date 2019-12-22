Murray: The Kitschy-er the Christmas decorations, the better

I love to see how other people decorate at Christmas. I know I’m not alone in this. The popularity of events such as the “Festival of Trees” proves that I’m only one of millions of people who flock to see how others deck out their trees/houses for Christmas.
I’ve recently been wondering just what I have in my Christmas stash of boxes that seem to be multiplying every year in our attic/crawlspace. I’ve come to the conclusion that I may never know, because as soon as my husband puts on the kneepads and makes the trek up there, I’m just happy with the bins and boxes he pushes down to me to explore.
I’ve become a huge fan of the “use what you have” method of Christmas decorating. Sure, there are some Santas that haven’t seen the Christmas season in our house for over a decade, but maybe someday they will again see the light of day.
My hubby pointed out the fact that I have rarely (if ever) gone up through that crawlspace … and “just what would you do if I died?” My answer: “I’d sell the house as is.”
I have a fear of attics like some people fear spiders or snakes. I’ve recently braved my mom’s walk-up attic only because I had to check out a leak … and I made my husband or son go up ahead of me. I’m not sure exactly what I’m frightened of, but whatever it is could certainly be lurking up there.
Looking around my house, I really get a kick out of the decorations that chose to be found this year. In fact, if you had to come up with a “style” I have, it would have to be … kitschy. I love the word and I love the style. It’s different every year, but one thing remains the same … my love of out of the ordinary pieces.
I have a small Christmas tree seemingly coming out of a snowman’s head. This is now displayed in a trio of Christmas tree-loving snowmen on the tank of my upstairs toilet. (Something had to go there…why not weird snowmen?)
I have a crazy old-fashioned Santa painted on an old piece of wood for which I’ve always held a strange attraction. This year, he begged to be put on a different wall … and I discovered my attraction. He matches a hand-carved Santa that my dad made years ago … and a flat wooden Santa that just hopped out of another box this year. This little collection of mine makes no sense at all as it includes a Mary Engelbreit angel with her arms spread out to the sky, a tiny wreath, a small angel holding the word “Believe,” a little “doodad” with the saying, “ A happy family is the nicest gift of all,” two very tiny Santas with extra long pointy caps, a star and a starfish, two decorations from the funeral home and hospice in honor of my dad, and a little pebble that says, “Dad … forever in my heart.” I think his Santa is happy there … and as mismatched and imperfect as this display is, I am happy just looking at it.
This love of unusual decorations may come from my mother. It’s not Christmas without her Christmas-themed toilet seat cover in the downstairs bathroom … or her latch-hook Christmas rug where our dogs used to cuddle up cozily inside the middle of the yarn wreath.
Come to think of it, my dad also passed down the kitschy creativity in my sister and me. His woodcarvings are more priceless to me now than ever, and I feel like he’s left a piece of himself for generations to come.
Who cares about perfect matching decorations, anyway? Life isn’t perfect; why should Christmas decorations be?!?
Have a Merry Christmas, everyone, and enjoy whatever you have up in your homes to commemorate the occasion. May you have a perfectly imperfect kitschy Christmas, and may your husbands never run out of kneepads to get your decorations out of the scary place for you!
Michelle Sprout Murray is a writer who lives in Mason City. She may be reached at sproutmurray@gmail.com.