Murray: The Kitschy-er the Christmas decorations, the better

Looking around my house, I really get a kick out of the decorations that chose to be found this year. In fact, if you had to come up with a “style” I have, it would have to be … kitschy. I love the word and I love the style. It’s different every year, but one thing remains the same … my love of out of the ordinary pieces.

I have a crazy old-fashioned Santa painted on an old piece of wood for which I’ve always held a strange attraction. This year, he begged to be put on a different wall … and I discovered my attraction. He matches a hand-carved Santa that my dad made years ago … and a flat wooden Santa that just hopped out of another box this year. This little collection of mine makes no sense at all as it includes a Mary Engelbreit angel with her arms spread out to the sky, a tiny wreath, a small angel holding the word “Believe,” a little “doodad” with the saying, “ A happy family is the nicest gift of all,” two very tiny Santas with extra long pointy caps, a star and a starfish, two decorations from the funeral home and hospice in honor of my dad, and a little pebble that says, “Dad … forever in my heart.” I think his Santa is happy there … and as mismatched and imperfect as this display is, I am happy just looking at it.