Murray: Don't hold anything back in this decade

No matter what kind of year you just had, doesn’t the promise of starting over sound appealing? Bad year last year? No worries; just open that brand new calendar and see what the year has in store for you. Great year? Keep smiling; maybe you’ll even top it in 2020.
Doesn’t this new year of ours sound like we are constantly trying to imitate Barbara Walters? Doesn’t it sound futuristic, like we should be looking out the window to see flying cars just like in “The Jetsons?” Doesn’t it sound like we should somehow be so much more advanced than we were WAY back in 2019?
Maybe it’s just me…but I feel like older and cooler Michelle should suddenly replace the stagnant Michelle of last year. I should eat better, dust off the elliptical and reintroduce myself, sleep more than 4-5 hours a night, and do all the things I keep pushing off until tomorrow.
I should smile more when I see people who look like they might need one.
I should laugh at my husband’s “dad jokes” even when our boys are nowhere around to hear them.
I should finish those pictures my mom has been begging for instead of letting them live on my phone.
I should take more time to do the things I WANT to do instead of the things I feel I NEED to do.
I should stop saying “should” and replace that word with “will.”
I will follow that very wise rule.
When you think about it, this decade has zoomed by pretty quickly. Just a short 10 years ago, my boys were 12 and 8. I knew nothing about raising teenagers. I didn’t have to worry about them driving around by themselves…and even worse…with a carload of other equally crazy teen-aged friends. I was still taller than my younger son. We didn’t have orthodontist bills yet. We only had one dog. We still played family games and went sledding on New Year’s night, when the sledding hill was ours alone. We were in plays together…and loved “re-hashing” each performance.
We went through health scares and survived. We saw our parents grow older and then 3 out of the 4 of them pass away. We saw our kids witness our parents slip away. We watched as new skills were learned and new friendships forged. We witnessed milestone moments of high school and college graduations of our “baby boys.” We helped our sons move away and welcomed them home whenever they wanted to visit. We raised 10 Golden Retriever puppies and gained nine new family friends in doing so.
We loved each other fiercely, sharing secrets, hopes and dreams. We stood as one whenever a family member needed strength or encouragement. We lived. We loved. We laughed. We cried…and even shouted. Most of all, we made memories that will last way beyond the decade where we made them.
What did you do a mere decade ago? It feels like just yesterday…and also a different lifetime.
Why didn’t we treasure those times back when we were living them? Why didn’t we stop to just BE and think about how lucky we were? Maybe we were too busy living life to cherish it.
Maybe we can start now…this cherishing business…in 2020. We can stop to look around and take mental pictures of what our life is like in the new futuristic year. We can hug our loved ones and tell them how much they mean to us. We can enjoy our loved ones right now, because that’s all we really have.
Take in the sights, the sounds, the smells of this decade. Remember what it’s like to feel all the feels. Someday, we’ll be looking back at this time and wishing we had enjoyed it more. Don’t let anyone hold you back. Enjoy 2020 and well into this next decade of your life.
Michelle Sprout Murray is a writer who lives in Mason City. She may be reached at sproutmurray@gmail.com.