Murray: Don't hold anything back in this decade

No matter what kind of year you just had, doesn’t the promise of starting over sound appealing? Bad year last year? No worries; just open that brand new calendar and see what the year has in store for you. Great year? Keep smiling; maybe you’ll even top it in 2020.

Doesn’t this new year of ours sound like we are constantly trying to imitate Barbara Walters? Doesn’t it sound futuristic, like we should be looking out the window to see flying cars just like in “The Jetsons?” Doesn’t it sound like we should somehow be so much more advanced than we were WAY back in 2019?

Maybe it’s just me…but I feel like older and cooler Michelle should suddenly replace the stagnant Michelle of last year. I should eat better, dust off the elliptical and reintroduce myself, sleep more than 4-5 hours a night, and do all the things I keep pushing off until tomorrow.

I should smile more when I see people who look like they might need one.

I should laugh at my husband’s “dad jokes” even when our boys are nowhere around to hear them.

I should finish those pictures my mom has been begging for instead of letting them live on my phone.

I should take more time to do the things I WANT to do instead of the things I feel I NEED to do.