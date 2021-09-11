Looking back: How Sept. 11, 2001 looked in North Iowa

Today marks the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks that claimed the lives of nearly 3,000 people. Here, we revisit Globe Gazette coverage from that day to remember how it impacted North Iowa.

The immediate reactions

On Sept. 12, 2001, the front page of the Globe Gazette read “Terror Strikes” as it reported the news of the terrorist attacks from the day prior.

In the days immediately after the attack, North Iowans who were in New York City at the time spoke with the Globe Gazette about what they saw.

“I watched for about five minutes and then to my horror I saw the whole building collapse,” said Kevin Dear, a Clear Lake resident working for Kingland Systems at the time. “You could see the glass shimmering in the light as it collapsed.”

A former Mason City resident, Kendra Shorten, was also in New York City at the time and spoke about the devastation she witnessed.

“I’m looking out my kitchen window right now and I can usually see the World Trade Center, but now it’s gone,” Shorten said. “It’s really hard for me to talk about it without crying.”