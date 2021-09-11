Looking back: How Sept. 11, 2001 looked in North Iowa

Today marks the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks that claimed the lives of nearly 3,000 people. Here, we revisit Globe Gazette coverage from that day to remember how it impacted North Iowa.
The immediate reactions
On Sept. 12, 2001, the front page of the Globe Gazette read “Terror Strikes” as it reported the news of the terrorist attacks from the day prior.
In the days immediately after the attack, North Iowans who were in New York City at the time spoke with the Globe Gazette about what they saw.
“I watched for about five minutes and then to my horror I saw the whole building collapse,” said Kevin Dear, a Clear Lake resident working for Kingland Systems at the time. “You could see the glass shimmering in the light as it collapsed.”
A former Mason City resident, Kendra Shorten, was also in New York City at the time and spoke about the devastation she witnessed.
“I’m looking out my kitchen window right now and I can usually see the World Trade Center, but now it’s gone,” Shorten said. “It’s really hard for me to talk about it without crying.”
On Sept. 13, 2001, the Globe Gazette reported that Thomas Burnett, a southern Minnesotan whose mother grew up in Manly and whose father was from Mason City, helped stop the terrorists who hijacked Flight 93 from reaching their intended destination. It wasn’t clear at the time, but the actions of Burnett and others on board potentially saved the lives of hundreds or thousands in Washington, D.C.
Looking to give back
As details began to emerge about the attack, the focus of the news in North Iowa shifted to how North Iowans were grieving, and how they were helping those impacted.
The town of Swaledale, which has a population of less than 200 people, made headlines on Sept. 17, 2001, for their efforts to bring aid to those effected in New York City.
Swaledale Mayor John Drury, who was also mayor back in 2001, recalled the emotional scene of his community coming together.
“At the time, I wasn’t really thinking the community would do anything, but everybody was like, ‘We need to do something,’” Drury recalls. “Obviously, we weren’t going to raise a lot of money, but it was mostly for everyone’s soul. This was a tragic thing and we needed to show that we care.”
The community of Swaledale came together for a variety of different events that included a blood drive, a city lunch and a “tour of homes” where all proceeds went to Red Cross relief efforts in New York City.
“As a community when you come together like that it made it easier to deal with it,” Drury said. “I’m proud of what we did.”
It wasn’t just the city of Swaledale that came together to provide aid. The Globe Gazette reported on Sept. 19 that Mason City residents came together to donate over $4,000 to disaster relief efforts in both Washington, D.C. and New York City by selling hot dogs.
“It wasn’t hot dogs people were buying. It was the cause behind it. North Central Iowans are historically generous. Once again they are demonstrating their generosity,” said Karen Erlenbusch, then-executive-director of the United Way of North Central Iowa.
In the same article, Erlenbusch noted that the United Way of North Central Iowa had already raised over $12,000 since the attacks on Sept. 11.
North Iowans were also looking for ways to grieve.
On Sept. 15, a candlelight vigil was held in Mason City to honor the victims of the attack. Jen Kozlowski, a Mason City college student at the time, was at the event with her six-year-old cousin.
“It’s OK to cry,” Kozlowski said to her cousin. “He’s been pretty upset.”
Moving on
As days after the attack turned into weeks, national coverage of the Sept. 11 attacks began to focus on how the United States, and President George W. Bush, would respond to the attacks.
In North Iowa, many began to look to the future, as life began to return to normal and many began to ask the question: “Where do we go from here?”
News of the future of the flight industry soon took center stage. After a week of no service, Northwest Airlines resumed service out of Mason City Municipal Airport, but with new, heightened security.
On Sept. 22, the Globe Gazette reported that the future of the entire flight industry was at risk, including service from Northwest Airlines out of the local Mason City Municipal Airport.
Iowa Sen. Tom Harkin on Sept. 25 assured North Iowans that Northwest Airlines would continue its service in Mason City, and that federal funding for Northwest Airlines was likely.
In the Sept. 18 issue of the Globe Gazette, 13-year-old Alyssa Lucker from Osage talked about how the events had impacted her.
“I don’t think I’ll ever be able to understand. It’s just so sad … to see the pictures and all the people trying to find lost family member and friends. They don’t know if they’re dead or alive,” Lucker said.
“And I’m mad. I’m afraid too, especially to fly,” Lucker said. “I think I will probably get over being afraid. But I’ll always be mad at the terrorists who did this.”
