Iowa Mourns: Family, friends a pillar in Phyllis Morrison's life

Phyllis Morrison | 1924-2020 | Davenport

When Rich Morrison took his girlfriend, Rose, to meet his mother at Ridgecrest Village in Davenport, the two didn’t know what to expect.

Rich had been married to his long-time wife until she passed away due to cancer. He found Rose before 2016. He wasn’t sure if his mother, Phyllis, in her early 90s at the time, would be accepting of the new woman in his life. Neither was Rose, who said she was hesitant to meet Phyllis for the first time.

She quickly realized there was no need to be nervous.

“It was just instant the way they accepted me,” Rose said. “They were glad that he brought me and I always felt accepted and loved, like a member of the family.”

In 2016, Rich and Rose were married. And Phyllis was happy with it. Radiating love is what Phyllis loved to do in her life. She was a social butterfly of sorts, always happy to entertain and make friends. She was loving and accepting of everyone, which her son Rich and his wife Rose talked fondly about.

In fact, Phyllis and her husband, Donald, would throw big parties on their houseboat in Clear Lake with a wide range of friends that they met over the years.