Final bow: North Iowa choir director set to lead last concert

Linda Ferjak has been a longtime leader among the vocal music community in Iowa.

Ferjak has been a choir director for over 40 years, from elementary groups to her current ensemble with North Iowa Choral Society. But come Dec. 11, she will take her final bow and enter retirement.

“I’d like to thank them for letting me be a part of their lives. Each group has it’s own personality and even choral personalities have changed over the years. (I thank) them for being willing to let them deliver and bring their best,” said Ferjak.

Ferjak’s love of vocal music started when she was growing up near Thompson in a small country church.

“I did a lot of singing and helping with music as I was growing up,” Ferjak said. “In school, that was just my activity.”

She went on to continue her education at Wartburg College, where she knew she wanted to teach. When she started her journey to become a director, Ferjak thought at first about leading bands but vocal music called to her.

“There was something about vocal music, combining music and words,” Ferjak explained.

Ferjak’s first directing position was at Oxford Junction, located in southwestern Iowa, where she was the K-12 music teacher. From there, she taught and directed in schools for 40 years before retiring in 2018.

During her teaching career, Ferjak has helped lead choirs to Division I ratings in small and large group contests, performed numerous events, and represented at Iowa All State Chorus. Her choirs have sung in St. Matthew’s Cathedral in Washington, D.C., Holy Name Cathedral in Chicago,and Our Lady of Gaudalupe in New York City, according to her director bio. Ferjak has also served in mentor roles for first-year teachers and participated in several musical societies.

A top honor for her was being the director for the Iowa OPUS Honor Choir in Fall 2012, which Ferjak considers it a “crème de la crème” moment for her.

“It was a great honor and I really enjoyed that one,” said Ferjak.

Ferjak became involved with the North Iowa Choral Society during her early days of teaching just in a singing role in the group, according to her. Throughout the years, she was in and out of the group due to life and family situations. Ferjak personally knew the director who started the choir, Robert Davis.

The North Iowa Choral Society is an audition-only adult choir, founded in 1994. The group performs a variety of music, both sacred and secular, and genres. They have performed at conventions, KCMR Live Christmas Concerts, Waldorf Performing Arts Series.

“We have members from Charles City. We have members from Forest City. We’ve had members from Crystal Lake and Titonka,” said Ferjak. “It’s always fluctuating but there is a certain crew that is always there.”

In 2011, she received a letter from the North Iowa Area Community College dean asking if she would be interested in taking up the reins.

“I said ‘yeah, I think I’d like to take it for a whirl,’” Ferjak said with a smile.

North Iowa Choral Society president and charter member Julie Phillips said Ferjak was very good knowing how to get the best how of the group and their vocal abilities. She added Ferjak’s music selections are always unique and fun to perform for an audience.

Ferjak’s style of directing is with a “backwards map,” planning from dress rehearsal and working on what practice will look like a week or two weeks away from the performance. She does a weekly assessment of her music selection to ensure she doesn’t overload or create a program that is too long. She said this helps with the members that are gone for long periods of time.

Ferjak’s last concert on Dec. 11 is centered on “Let There Be Peace,” drawing on messages of peace and joy from Handel’s Messiah. The concert will be at 2 p.m. at the North Iowa Area Community Auditorium, located on the NIACC campus.

“I try to pick some kind of common thread. I choose music that will drive your mind to that one theme,” Ferjak explained.

“It is going to be a great concert,” said Phillips.

When asked about what led her decision to retire from being the North Iowa Choral Society director, Ferjak said much of the reason was due to more grandchildren and wanting to be present in their lives.

“(My husband and I) try to see them as often as we can so they know who their grandparents are,” Ferjak said. “This has been a difficult decision.”

“Linda has been an extremely passionate director that has brought joy to our group,” said Phillips.

Ferjak said she will still be part of music but maybe in a different capacity in the future.

“I’m thinking we’re going to be seeing a lot of little children’s recitals and ball games and whatever they decide to do,” Ferjak said.