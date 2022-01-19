 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Faux Colored Glass Class at MacNider Art Museum in Mason City on Jan. 22

MacNider Art Museum

The Charles H. MacNider Art Museum in Mason City is partially funded by the city as well as fundraisers, memberships, grants, sponsorships, gift shop purchases and art commissions. 

Brighten up your windows with a stained glass looking art piece. Come try new art materials and see how your imagination takes flight. Class is for those 6-years-old or older and is from 10 a.m. to noon. Fee is $22 for nonmembers and $20 for members.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

