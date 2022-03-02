 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fat Tire Bike Rides at Limestone Brewers in Osage on March 5

MC Junkyard Goats-Henry Mauser

In this file photo from July 2020, Henry Mauser navigates one of the teeter-totter features on the Junkyard Goat single-track off-road bicycle trail completed by the Mitchell County Mountain Goats bicycle club.

Join the Mitchell County Mountain Goats for some fat tire rides, the 1st and 3rd Saturday of the month. Leave the brewery around 1 p.m., out-and-back, return for some great beer and pizza.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

