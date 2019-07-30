Iowa State University Extension and Outreach is offering workshops designed to answer questions landowners and tenants have about farmland leasing and land management issues.

Mitchell County Extension and Outreach will host a workshop at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 15 at the extension office, 315 Main Street, Osage.

Melissa O’Rourke, ISU Extension Farm & Agribusiness Management Specialist will present a wide range of topics related to farmland leasing and management.

A registration fee of $20 per person is charged to cover costs and includes a 100-page workbook. Pre-registration is preferred by calling the local county extension office. 

More information about this and other farmland leasing meetings in Iowa can be found at ISU Extension’s Ag Decision Maker website: www.extension.iastate.edu/agdm.

