Farmer's Market Workshop to be held at NIACC on March 5

Healthy Harvest of North Iowa and the North Iowa Area Community College Pappajohn Center will be hosting a Farmer's Market Workshop on March 5.

The workshop will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in room 224 of the Pappajohn Center. The workshop is for both experienced vendors and those who would like to sell their products at the market.

According to the press release, the keynote speaker is Darcy Maulsby of Lake City, Iowa. Maulsby combines her experiences as a journalist, marketing expert, farmer, and food-lover in her presentation "Build Your Brand, Own Your Story, Grow Your Business." She will share her thoughts on how to tell if branding is effective and how to build a business through sparking conversation, building relationships and developing trust with customers and clients says the release.

Other sessions will include regulation of products at market, with speakers from Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship (IDALS), the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals and Cerro Gordo County Public Health.

Customer programs will also be covered at the workshop. Aryn McLaren from the Iowa Healthiest State Initiative discussing the Double Up Food Bucks Program and Paul Ovrom from IDALS with information on state nutrition programs applicable to farmers markets says the release.

A third informational session will cover the Farmer’s Market Toolkit, a resource developed by Northeast Iowa Resource Conservation and Development. According to the press release, attendees will receive information on everything from developing a customer-friendly market display to insurance, pricing and record keeping.

Those with questions or wish to register can go to www.healthyharvestni.com/events/farmers-market-workshop-2022/ or call 515-337-2445. The cost of the workshop is $10 to pre-register, $15 at the door. Coffee, snacks and bag lunch with beverage are included in the price of registration.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

