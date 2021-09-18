Farmers can give back through gift of grain

As harvest season approaches, the Winnebago County Community Foundation wants farmers to know about and consider the opportunity to benefit their local community through a gift of grain.

According to a news release, donating a gift of grain to the Winnebago County Community Foundation, an affiliate of the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa, is a simple way to make a charitable gift outside of the traditional cash contribution.

The value of the grain can be used to start an endowed fund in the name of an individual or family, be given to a specific nonprofit organization or support the overall charitable causes in Winnebago County.

Questions about gift of grain or other types of gifts can be directed to Terry Gaumer at 319-243-1354 or tgaumer@cfneia.org.

For more information about the Winnebago County Community Foundation, visit www.winnebagoccf.org.

