In response to high levels of both personal and financial farm stress, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach is offering four “Farm Couple Getaways” aimed at farmers wanting to take advantage of activities to improve farm family communication, work on farm or family goal-setting, farm transitioning, or who would just like a weekend away to discuss farm and family issues.
The first “getaway” will be held Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 14-15, at EWALU Stone Center in Strawberry Point.
The dates and locations for the other “getaways” are as follows:
Friday and Saturday, Jan. 31-Feb. 1, 2020 at Hotel Winneshiek in Decorah. Friday and Saturday, Feb. 21-Feb. 22, 2020 at Lake Shore Center at Okoboji in Milford. Thursday and Friday, March 19-20, 2020 at the Best Western Plus Hotel in Dubuque.
The “getaways” run from 12:30 p.m. on the first day to 3:15 p.m. on the second day of the “getaway.” There is no cost to attend, as food, lodging and other expenses are being paid for by sponsorships. However, there is a $50 per couple deposit to hold each reservation, refundable on the second day of the getaway.
Each “getaway” will consist of ten farm couples and the extension facilitators. Registration will be on a first-come, first-serve basis, due two weeks prior to each session.
Registration brochures for the various sites can be obtained from Jenn Bentley, at jbentley@iastate.edu or at the Winneshiek County ISU Extension Office, at 563-382-2949.
