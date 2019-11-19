The Hancock County Farm Service Agency will hold two 2018 Farm Bill information meetings on Thursday, Nov. 21, at 255 U.S. Highway 69, Garner. The first meeting will be held from 2-4:30 p.m. with the one being held from 6-8:30 p.m.
Iowa State Extension Service Farm Management Program Specialist Kevin Leibold will present on the economics of the Farm Bill.
A special guest speaking will discuss the mental health of the farming community along with stress management.
David Stromer will present information the decisions connected with the farm program which fits local farmers’ operations best.
Please enter from the north for the handicap accessible entry or from the south door, if unable to walk down stairs.
For questions, call 641-923-3666.
