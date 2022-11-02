Fall Market at The Music Man Square in Mason City on Nov. 5

Join The Music Man Square for the annual Fall Market Nov. 5 and Nov. 6. Food and shopping vendors both days. Saturday, Nov. 5 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; meal will be served 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. $6 includes choice of soup (chili or chicken noodle), homemade dinner roll, cookie, and choice of coffee or homemade hot cider. All proceeds will benefit The Music Man Square. Market will be open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6.