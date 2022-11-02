 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fall Market at The Music Man Square in Mason City on Nov. 5

Music Man Square

The Music Man Square in downtown Mason City.

Join The Music Man Square for the annual Fall Market Nov. 5 and Nov. 6. Food and shopping vendors both days. Saturday, Nov. 5 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; meal will be served 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. $6 includes choice of soup (chili or chicken noodle), homemade dinner roll, cookie, and choice of coffee or homemade hot cider. All proceeds will benefit The Music Man Square. Market will be open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6.

COMMUNITY JOURNALISM MATTERS: Support it

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette.

