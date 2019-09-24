Explore and enjoy the fall foliage from a different perspective - on the water.
Join Mitchell County Conservation and Cedar Run Kayak and Canoe Rental on the Upper Cedar River for a fall foliage float from 1-4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 6.
There will be a dozen kayaks and a dozen canoes, along with paddles and life jackets available, for use on the float.
This limits the event to 36 adults and/or older children (plus some canoe riders). If you have your own kayak or canoe, please bring it along. Flotation devices for very young children will not be available.
Depending on water levels, the float will either be the stretch from State Line Bridge to Otranto Park or Bennett Access on the River Road at Mitchell to Spring Park.
This program is free to the public but requires pre-registration. For more information or to register call, 641-732-5204.
