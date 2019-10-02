Bolan Schoolhouse & Cultural Center is hosting its annual Pancakes & Pumpkins event, 9-11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5.
The public is invited to enjoy a pancake breakfast and pick out pumpkins.
There will also be 2020 calendars, novelty playing cards, stemless wine glasses and fall mums available for purchase.
Admission is free, with a freewill donation being collected.
Bolan Schoolhouse & Cultural Center was built in 1923 and operated within the school district until 1956. It currently serves as a community center, and houses a collection of local historic artifacts.
It is located at 4206 Tulip Lane in Bolan, approximately 5 miles east and 1 mile north of Kensett.
