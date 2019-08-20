Monday, Aug. 26 is the first day for nomination papers to be filed with city clerks for this fall's city elections.

The last day to file nomination papers is 5 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 19. 

Monday, Aug. 26, is also the first day for nomination papers to be filed with school districts or community colleges for this fall's board elections.

The secretary or a designee must be present to receive the papers. The last day to file nomination papers with the school secretary or community college board secretary is also 5 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 19.

Nomination Papers and Affidavit of Candidacy forms can be picked up from a city clerk, school secretary, college board secretary, county auditor’s office or on the secretary of state’s website at sos.iowa.gov/

This year's fall elections will be from from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 5.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments