During the week of Sept. 8-14, the Winnebago Council units will host Scout Me In Recruitment Nights.

After signing up attendees are ready to start Exploring the Outdoors, by attend Ingawanis Adventure Base from 12:30 – 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28 in Waverly.

During Ingawanis Adventure Base, attendees will explore the outdoors at camp (archery, BB guns, hiking and so much more) before they leave they will receive your first Scouting patch

Contact the Winnebago Council office at 319-234-2867 to find your nearest Scout Me In Night to join in on the fun.

