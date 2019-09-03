Beginning at noon, on Wednesday, Sept. 18, the meeting of the Real Estate Appraiser Examining Board will be held in the Third Floor Event Room of the North Iowa Commerce Center, 9 N. Federal Ave, Mason City.
Topics for consideration will include evaluations, appraisal waivers, AQB Criteria and pending legislation.
The Board will conduct its regular business. However, there will be an extended period for public comment by stakeholders (lenders, borrowers, attorneys, real estate agents, home buyers, sellers, etc.), appraisers, and appraisal industry professionals.
The Board is seeking to obtain greater public participation and allow for more attendees by potentially offering meetings in various locations around the State.
The meeting on on September 18 is a pilot offering and feedback will be requested at the end of the meeting by the participants via a short survey.
The meeting is open to the public. Early registration is not required but, it is encouraged to make sure there will be enough refreshments.
Contact Brandy March, the Executive Director of Real Estate Appraisal Examining Board, to RSVP at brandy.march@iowa.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.