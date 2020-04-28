Everyday heroes: Klepoch family
NAME: Amber, Peter, Stephanie, Alyssa, Alexis

POSITION: Stephanie: Casey's (Britt); Peter: Stellar (Kanawha); Alyssa, Amber, Alexis: Westview Care Center (Britt)

HOME: Britt

QUOTE: “My 3 daughters all work at Westview in Britt, my son at Stellar in Kanawha, my wife at Casey’s. They are all my heroes.” — Peter Klepoch Jr.

Want to honor an everyday hero on the front lines of COVID-19? Message the Globe Gazette on Facebook or email melanie.mergen@globegazette.com.

