‘Everybody back to school’ should be goal, governor says

Most districts have not yet determined which operation plan they will employ for the coming school year. One notable exception is the Des Moines district, the largest in the state, which plans to offer multiple models from which parents can choose: an online-only schedule, or a hybrid schedule with some days spent on campus and others learning online.

“Giving parents the option, with kids that have underlying conditions, or someone in a household that does, to go 100% online, that’s a parent’s choice, and we most certainly should offer that,” Reynolds said. “But I think the goal should be to get everybody back to school.”

Reynolds said the state will work with districts to ensure educational staff has protective equipment, and noted data that suggests children appear less likely to contract and spread the virus. She also noted some educational staff could be at risk because the virus is more deadly to older individuals and those with underlying health conditions.

“We need to take that into account when we’re putting the (school) infrastructure in place,” Reynolds said.

The leader of the state’s largest public teacher union said Tuesday that for educators, the issue is not whether to get students back to school, but how to do so safely.