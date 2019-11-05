St. Paul Lutheran Church, 810 State Street, Garner, will hold its 12th Annual Ethnic Bake Sale from 9 a.m. until noon, on Saturday, Nov. 16 and Saturday, Dec. 7, in the basement fellowship area of the church.
There will be a wide variety of ethnic baked goods for sale with the main item being lefse. Last year the “lefse ladies” made 1,200 rounds of lefse.
In addition to lefse, there will be kringla, flat bread, kavring, kolaches, pizzelles, rosettes, Dutch letters, Belgian cookies, krumkake, stollen, various breads and much more. Coffee, cookies, and samples of some of the baked goods will be available at the sale.
Orders will be taken in advance by calling Darlene at 641-923-3010 or the church office at 641-923-2261.
Access to the basement may be gained from the west door of the church or, if handicap accessibility is desired, from the east door of the Sunday school wing.
