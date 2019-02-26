GARNER | Hancock County Extension and Outreach is offering a two-part Farm Succession and Estate Planning workshop.

The first workshop will be held from 6:30 - 9 p.m. on Tuesday, March 19, with Leibold presenting on farm transition planning.

The second workshop will be held from 6:30 – 9 p.m. on Monday, March 25, with Kelvin Leibold, ISU Extension and Outreach Farm and Agribusiness Specialist, presenting on Estate Planning. your estate plan.

The workshops will be held at the Hancock County Extension and Outreach office located at 327 West 8th Street, in Garner. 

Pre-registration is required by March 12 and can be made by contacting the Hancock County Extension office at 641-923-2856 or by emailing nelsont@iastate.edu.

