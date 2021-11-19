EPA fines Lehigh Cement Co. $197,500 for Clean Air Act violations

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will collect a $197,500 penalty from Lehigh Cement Company LLC, in Mason City to resolve alleged violations of the Clean Air Act, according to a press release.

According to the EPA, the company is a “major air emission source” that failed to comply with state and federal regulations intended to limit harmful releases of air pollution.

After reviewing Lehigh Cement Company’s facility records in 2019 and 2020, EPA alleged that the company exceeded Clean Air Act emissions limits, failed to submit required reports to the state, and failed to conduct required testing of equipment. EPA also determined that air pollution from the facility may affect nearby overburdened communities.

Under the terms of the settlement with EPA, Lehigh Cement Company is required to conduct additional air emissions testing to demonstrate ongoing compliance with the Clean Air Act.

The EPA is in the midst of a five-year review of the company.

A call to Lehigh Cement on Friday was not immediately returned.

In 2019, under and agreement with the EPA and the U.S. Department of Justice, Lehigh agreed to invest approximately $12 million in pollution control technology at its 11 Portland Cement Manufacturing plants in eight states to resolve alleged violations of the Clean Air Act, according to the EPA.

Under the settlement, the companies were required to install and operate equipment to control nitrogen oxide emissions and meet emission limits that are consistent with controls at comparable cement kilns across the country.

Lehigh had also agreed to mitigate the effects of past excess emissions from its facilities by replacing old diesel truck engines in two facilities, one of which was Mason City, at an estimated cost of approximately $650,000,

Lehigh also agreed to pay a civil penalty of $1.3 million to resolve those violations.

In 2018, the company was issued 24 citations by the U.S. Department of Labor's Mine Safety and Health Administration for violations of the Mine Act. Of the 24 violations, seven were deemed likely to cause serious injury or illness.

