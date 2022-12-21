Winter Break at Lime Creek at Lime Creek Nature Center in Mason City on Dec. 28

It’s time to get the kids out of the house for some fresh air. Lime Creek Nature Center invites kids of all ages to join in for a variety of fun winter activities. Winter break at Lime Creek will be on Wednesday, Dec. 28 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Come dressed to play outside. There will be a warm fire burning and hot chocolate. Free admission, but registration is required. Please call 641-423-5309 to register. Children must be accompanied by an adult to participate in the program.