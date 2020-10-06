Will there be a Christmas by the Lake in 2020?

Discussions about this year’s Christmas by the Lake have begun.

That’s what Stacy Doughan, Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce CEO and president, said Monday evening during the Clear Lake City Council meeting.

“We’re in talks of trying to figure out what we can do that weekend,” she said. “Obviously everything looks different every single event that we have, so we’re trying to focus on what we can do to bring some joy to the holiday season.”

Doughan’s comments came two days after the chamber hosted the annual Harvest Festival on Saturday in downtown Clear Lake.

The Harvest Festival featured the Champagne 5K, outdoor vendor market, wine and beer sampling and live music in City Park from Bruce Day & The Dangits.

“We’ve had a lot of positive feedback today regarding how the event went and I think that people were really appreciative to have something to come to downtown and I think everyone was really respectful of one another and their boundaries,” Doughan said.

The Harvest Festival was the chamber’s first in-person event of the year because of the coronavirus pandemic.