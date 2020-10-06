Will there be a Christmas by the Lake in 2020?

Discussions about this year’s Christmas by the Lake have begun.
That’s what Stacy Doughan, Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce CEO and president, said Monday evening during the Clear Lake City Council meeting.
“We’re in talks of trying to figure out what we can do that weekend,” she said. “Obviously everything looks different every single event that we have, so we’re trying to focus on what we can do to bring some joy to the holiday season.”
Doughan’s comments came two days after the chamber hosted the annual Harvest Festival on Saturday in downtown Clear Lake.
The Harvest Festival featured the Champagne 5K, outdoor vendor market, wine and beer sampling and live music in City Park from Bruce Day & The Dangits.
“We’ve had a lot of positive feedback today regarding how the event went and I think that people were really appreciative to have something to come to downtown and I think everyone was really respectful of one another and their boundaries,” Doughan said.
The Harvest Festival was the chamber’s first in-person event of the year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Christmas by the Lake is a holiday tradition that has provided food, fun and festivities for thousands of North Iowans since the early 1990s.
The weekend event is the culmination of weeks — if not months — of work on behalf of an all-volunteer organizing committee. Last year the event celebrated its 25th anniversary.
Historically, the event features a lighted parade, Polar Bear Dip, Santa, outdoor market, horse-drawn sleigh and carriage rides, fireworks finale and much more.
The Polar Bear Club announced on Facebook last week that the Polar Bear Dip, which benefits Make-A-Wish of North Iowa and Toys for Tots, and takes place during the weekend’s festivities will not take place in 2020 due to COVID-19.
“Thank you for your understanding,” the club posted. “We will see you in 2021!”
Christmas by the Lake, which has won several tourism awards for best holiday festival, generally goes on as planned unless bitterly cold temperatures or blizzard-like conditions occur.
The festival has been postponed twice since it began, once in 1995 and the other in 2018.
Doughan said an announcement related to the event will be made at a later date.
“It truly has been a unique year, but we thank you and the chamber for the bright spots, the positive spots that we all enjoy seeing during this time as do our visitors,” said Nelson Crabb, Clear Lake mayor.
For more information about the chamber’s upcoming events, visit the Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook page or its website at www.clearlakeiowa.com.
Ashley Stewart covers Clear Lake and arts and entertainment in North Iowa for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at ashley.stewart@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0533. Follow Ashley on Twitter at GGastewart.
