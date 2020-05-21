You are the owner of this article.
WATCH NOW: No trombones, plenty of Band Festival spirit at 'Reverse Parade'
Though the 82nd Annual North Iowa Band Festival won't be taking place this weekend, that didn't stop the event's planners from keeping its spirit alive.

Tunes from "The Music Man" sound track blared through Central Park, as prepackaged bags of candy, toys and comic books were handed to out by Band Fest organizers and the Mason City Chamber to passengers in a seemingly endless line of cars that streamed onto North Federal Avenue on Thursday for a "Reverse Parade."

The 2020 Band Festival was canceled on April 16, due to concerns over the spread of COVID-19, prompting alternative activities to spring up in its place.

North Federal Avenue was lined with colorful, wooden and inflatable marching band members. The time-honored "Welcome to River City, USA" banner, which would normally be seen draped across the East State Street overpass, was predominantly hung across the roadway.

The commemoration of Mason City's most famous son began Monday was a tribute to Meredith Willson's birthday at Elmwood Cemetery.

On Friday, local favorites Betty and the Gents, a frequent festival performer, will perform at 8:15 p.m. on Facebook Live. A special “Music Man” tribute set is planned that promises to “knock your socks off.”

For more information, visit www.nibandfest.com or follow the North Iowa Band Festival Facebook page.

Lisa Grouette is a Photographer and covers Breaking News, Crime and Courts reporting for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.com. Follow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette

