Watch Now: Clear Lake native's group plays at U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree Cutting Ceremony
Watch Now: Clear Lake native's group plays at U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree Cutting Ceremony

You Knew Me When

Colorado-based folk-rock duo You Knew Me When comprising Clear Lake native Karisa Hoover and her husband, Cie, were tapped to perform at the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree Cutting Ceremony on Thursday. 

A Clear Lake native and her husband have been tapped to perform at the 2020 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree Cutting Ceremony today.

Karisa Doughty Hoover and Cie Hoover, who comprise Colorado-based folk-rock duo You Knew Me When, will play music from their latest album “Songs of the San Juans” and more at Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison (GMUG) National Forest in Colorado.

The tree cutting and ceremony aren’t open to the public but they will be livestreamed at 3:30 p.m. on the GMUG National Forests Facebook page.

The livestream will be available on the GMUG National Forests Facebook page.

The tradition of the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree, or "The People’s Tree," began in 1964 when Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives John W. McCormack placed a live Christmas tree on the Capitol lawn. This tree lived three years before succumbing to wind and root damage.

In 1970, the Capitol Architect asked the U.S. Forest Service to provide a new Christmas tree, and since then, a different national forest has been chosen each year to provide the tree.

Once cut, wrapped and secured, the tree will begin its journey to Washington, D.C., on Nov. 10. The tree is slated to visit 10 communities for a series of outdoor festivities hosted by local communities.

Check globegazette.com later to learn more about the You Knew Me When’s Capitol Christmas Tree Cutting Ceremony experience.

Ashley Stewart covers Clear Lake and arts and entertainment in North Iowa for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at ashley.stewart@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0533. Follow Ashley on Twitter at GGastewart.

