'Twelve Dancing Princesses' twirls into Stebens on Wednesday

Slip on your best dancing shoes and sneak out to see Stebens Children’s Theatre take on Twelve Dancing Princesses on Wednesday.

The Brothers Grimm’s Twelve Dancing Princesses, a tale originally published in 1812, tells the story of 12 princesses who disappear every night as the king tries to figure out where they go.

In the Stebens production, Director Tom Ballmer puts a modern twist on the fable's telling. Ballmer’s take sets the story in both the Middle Ages and present day. The reimagining is infused with comedy, dancing, and a bowl or two of “sleeping pudding.”

“I think it has this great parallel to all adults worrying about their children and what their children are doing. At some point, you start to let your children out at night and wonder if they’re doing anything you don’t want them to do or if they are lying to you all the time,” said Ballmer. “I found out as a parent that most of them are lying and don’t tell you what they are doing.”

Ballmer said the takeaway of "Twelve Dancing Princesses" is that kids have to figure out who they are and they will become better because of it.

“When I got going on this play, I came up with this idea of doing it two ways. That really struck home with me and it was easy to write suddenly,” said Ballmer.

The cast got to work rehearsing at the start of November, and Ballmer says getting ready for this show has been hectic, but he has enjoyed seeing set pieces coming together.

Brynn Christianson, who is playing Elke, said the highlight for her working on this show has been the cast.

“I think the cast is really fun to be around. There’s such a huge age range in this cast because we have 12 sisters and they had to go down in age to make it look at least semi realistic. So you get such a wide range of people onstage, which I think is really fun,” said Christianson.

Both Christianson and Janae Hansen, who is playing Hannah, agreed that the dancing and costumes was their favorite aspects about the show.

“What made it super fun is the big group dances that we do,” said Hansen.

“I love the dances, they are so fun. I’m not a dancer,” chuckled Christianson.

The cast members said they enjoyed the comedy that Ballmer has brought to the script. Jokes within the script will appeal to every age group, from Star Wars references to TikTok trends.

“It was ‘oh I know, I see this on the Facebook’ and so that was the old joke so we updated it to the TikTok,” said Ballmer.

“(People) should come because the fairy tale is a good lesson in life. It’s a great story,” said Ballmer. “It has great dancing and they’ll enjoy themselves. It is one hour and it’s pretty entertaining.”

"Twelve Dancing Princesses," sponsored by Alpha Orthodontics, opens on Dec. 8 through Dec. 12. Tickets are $11 for adults and $8 for students. If you have questions, call Stebens Children’s Theatre at (641)-424-9802.

For more information about Stebens Children’s Theatre and its upcoming productions, workshops and classes, visit www.stebensct.com or follow the theater on Facebook.

Those cast in “Twelve Dancing Princesses” are: Brynn Christianson, as Elke; Annemarie Hansen, Christa; Ishnoor Kaur, Ingrid; Emily Manchester, Edith; Rose Askildson, Gerda; Piper Aronsen, Clarissa; Mya McWilliams; Ellie Grell, Marta; McKenna Schlitter, Ilse; Savi Anna Bhangoo, Lorelei; Carleigh Arjes, Berta; Elsa Bookmeyer, Ursula; Brian Truex, Willhelm/the King; Mark Bradley, Otto/the Prince; Mya McWilliams, Zauberin/a ancient woma; Damon Torres, Hans/the old soldier; Marshall Hackbart and Ella Sutcliffe and Mark Bradley and Cooper Garrison, Dancers/executioner/guards; Janae Hansen, Hannah; Maggie Gerrietts, Sophia; Claire Sampson, Mia; Marshall Hackbart, Old Bodyguard; Jacob Gray, Father; Alexander Shipman, Finn.

Those in the crew of “Twelve Dancing Princesses” are: Caelyn Bailey, Assistant Stage Manager; Cynthia Lewerke, Costumer; Tom Ballmer, Director; Lucas Shipman, Lights; Emily Manchester, Lights Design; Brynn Christianson and Maggie Gerrietts and Marshall Hackbart and Annemarie Hansen and Janae Hansen and Ishnoor Kaur, Makeup; Claire Sampson, Props; Anne Whalen, Scenic Design; Kennedee Halligan, Sound; Emily Manchester, Sound Design; Delia Fick, Stage Manager; Tom Ballmer, Technical Director.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

